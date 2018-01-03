New Japan Pro Wrestling Stars Will Officially Debut In Fire Pro Wrestling World This Year, Including Kenny Omega

Last week, we reported the news that New Japan Pro Wrestling would be making a video game announcement this week, starting off the New Year right leading into its big Wrestling Kingdom 12 event later this week. Now, we know exactly what wrestling game it is – and it’s quite a familiar name to a lot of fans.

The company has announced that many of its NJPW superstars will be coming to Fire Pro Wrestling World when it debuts on PlayStation 4 this year.

The game, which was developed by Spike Chunsoft and originally came out for PC late last year, will feature a number of superstars from the group, and although official names weren’t given, as you can see in the photo above, many familiar stars are involved – including Kenny Omega, who has a bout with Chris Jericho as part of Wrestle Kingdom 12.

The company didn’t note when the PC version would be updated with NJPW’s line-up, but it’s likely to happen sooner rather than later – especially with the Steam logo in the above photo.

In case you need a quick rundown of what’s included in the game, you can find it straight from Spike Chunsoft’s page below:

The greatest grappling game returns to take on the world!

Customize every aspect of the match, from your wrestler to the ring itself, in your fight for the championship belt.

PLAY ONLINE

Organize exhibition matches, tournaments, leagues, championship bouts and battle royals with players from around the world.

MIX UP THE RULES

Modes include Deathmatch (steel cage, barbed wire or landmines), MMA rules and no-holds barred Gruesome Fighting.

UNLIMITED CUSTOMIZATION

Create your dream wrestler from over a thousand devastating moves and even more body parts to battle for custom championship belts. Personalize the ring, mat logos and even the referee!

REALISTIC SIMULATION

Give your creations personalities with a robust CPU logic system that defines their every action. Does your wrestler play to the crowd, or play dirty? You provide actors for the ringside drama.

With New Japan Pro Wrestling’s superstars on board, this game is likely to rise to even higher ranks with fans of the genre. Now, if we could just get Bullet Club…

Fire Pro Wrestling is available now for PC, and will release on PlayStation 4 sometime this year.