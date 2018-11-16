New ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Screenshots Revealed

Now that we’ve gotten our first look at the Winnie the Pooh world in the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III game coming soon, Square Enix has just released several new stunning screenshots to celebrate the latest reveal. Missed out on the newest trailer? Check it out below:

As for the new screenshots, we get a chance to see some of our favorite characters from the Pooh franchise once more alongside everyone’s beloved Sora:

The franchise has certainly come a long way since it originally debuted back on the PlayStation 2 and the latest adventure has been a long time coming. Now the release is almost here and Square Enix has made sure there is plenty hype left to go around.

Kingdom Hearts III will finally be releasing on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 29, 2019. You can learn even more about the upcoming game with our previous coverage here, as well as a snippet from Square Enix below:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

Worried about the ability to play catch up before release? Don’t be. Director Tetsuya Nomura previously revealed earlier this year talk about how they are helping making it easier to follow along with the many, many plot changes the overall narrative has seen.

“We have included several elements in Kingdom Hearts 3 to explain the story and get newcomers up to speed the minimum required level of understanding, including a series of videos to explain the story so far at the start of the game,” Nomura told the site. “I would be delighted if people who played Kingdom Hearts 3 took an interest in the series overall and went back to play the previous games as well.”