New ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Videos Show Off More Beautiful Cutscenes and Stellar Combat

We’re getting close and closer to the release of Kingdom Hearts III after 5 years since the initial announcement from Square Enix! After numerous cancellations scares, delays, and long periods of silence, the constant wave of new information is a drastic change from years prior! The latest in reveals? A few new charming Japanese commercials that show off more of that cutscene magic and stylish combat system.

The latest set of clips comes following a trailer that dropped earlier this week featuring Lilo & Stitch and the cast of Ratatouille. Pair that with the opening cinematic sequence, and we’ve seen a quite a bit of the game before launch – some even saying a little too much. Still, the latest batch of trailers are incredible showing off returning faces and how the combat has evolved from the first game:

Another video highlights the various Disney worlds that players can expect, while still showing off those high-action sequences. For those that have been craving seeing less story trailers and more actual gameplay, the latest reveals are perfect for just that.

Kingdom Hearts III will finally be releasing on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 29, 2019.

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”