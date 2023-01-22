New Lord of the Rings Game Announced

A new Lord of the Rings game is coming out later this year. The Lord of the Rings: Adventure to Mount Doom is a new "lightweight, cooperative" tabletop game in which the players work together to progress Frodo's journey to Mount Doom. Players use colored dice to determine which figure can be moved and how many dice can be moved. These are coupled with black dice that trigger threats or cause certain encounters to grow. Players must work together to protect Frodo as he makes his way across Middle-Earth, trying to dodge the forces of Saruman and Sauron as they progress. Players can only achieve victory by getting Frodo to Mount Doom.

The Lord of the Rings remains a popular theme for board games, with Thames and Kosmos releasing several new Lord of the Rings games last year built around an "Escape Room" theme. Other popular Lord of the Rings games include The Lord of the Rings Living Card Game, which was reprinted last year, and perennial favorite War of the Ring, which will be getting a card game adaptation later this year. Games Workshop also has a long-running Middle-Earth Strategy Battle Game with miniatures based on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies. More games will likely be in the pipeline soon, as board game publisher Asmodee's parent company Embracer Group recently obtained the rights to The Lord of the Rings adaptations, which includes video game and board games.

The Lord of the Rings: Adventure to Mount Doom will be released in 2023, with a retail price of $49.95.