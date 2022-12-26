The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Set Photos Reportedly Reveal Epic Elven Set for Season 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is already filming, and some early set photos are starting to leak. The new set photos depict what is clearly an Elf city, with some gorgeous set design work, including a stunning gazebo-style chapel in the center square, and some religious-style architecture all around. The level of production already makes it look like Amazon Studios is once again investing a hefty budget in this Lord of the Rings series, but the results speak for themselves.

🚨BREAKING: New aerial set pics for season 2 of #TheRingsOfPower showing what seems to be an elven set.



As for where this new location is, exactly: the immediate reactions from Twitter seem to speculate that it is Eregion, the elven kingdom that was located next to the West-gate of Khazad-dum – a part of which we saw in the first season of The Rings of Power. Eregion's capital city Ost-in-Edhill was seen (but not named) in the Season 1 finale of The Rings of Power; it was in Ost-in-Edhil that the master smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) forged the first three elven rings – and where Sauron (or "Halbrand") influenced the elves to create the rings.

But while we saw Ost-in-Edhill, there's still much of Eregion that we have yet to explore, before we get to yet another pivotal piece of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth history. It was in Eregion that Sauron launched his first major offensive, which is known as The Siege of Eregion. It marked the beginning of the conflict known as the War of the Elves and Sauron, and resulte din the destruction of Eregion and the exodus of the elves into new kingdoms like Rivendell. Before that doom falls, however, The Rings of Power has a chance to expland on Tolkien lore and give fans something truly new to explore within the old mythos. That has seemed to be the series saving grace: getting the chance to play with the lore just enough to offer fans casual and hardcore a fun and novel viewing experience.

Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper will each direct multiple episodes of The Rings of Power Season 2. Brändström directed Episodes 6 and 7 of The Rings of Power's Season 1, "Udûn" and "The Eye." She will direct four episodes of The Rings of Power Season 2 while also serving as a co-executive producer. Hamri and Hooper will each direct two episodes of The Rings of Power Season 2.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is now in production.