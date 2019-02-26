New ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Character Reveal Coming Tomorrow

Another week, another Mortal Kombat 11 “kharacter” reveal thanks to an upcoming Kombat Kast livestream dropping tomorrow at 3PM CST!

Another week, another kharacter reveal. See you tomorrow! Tune in for the third #MK11 #KombatKast tomorrow, 3pm CST, 1pm PST. //t.co/1JfiaXY8kP pic.twitter.com/4ccvRvRolA — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) February 26, 2019

Following the last Kombat Kast that gave us our first look at the Revenant version of Jade, a new reveal is on the way which has many long-time fans rallying for their favorites. From Reptile, to Smoke, there are a lot of picks to choose from though it looks like Johnny Cage might be the next up thanks to an earlier teaser we received last week.

It’s possible we could even be getting several announcements in one! “We LOVE how passionate MK fans are 2C their favorite fighters return. Please don’t stop that,” said director Ed Boon in a previous post. “But remember, each announcement, doesn’t mean your favorite isn’t in the game. Be patient, SO many “soon to be konfirmed” classic fighter announcements koming!”

Even it if it just the one, we still have plenty of time before the game arrives in April!Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

Thoughts on who the latest reveal will be? Who else do you hope to see make their triumphant return? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.