New Nintendo Switch Console Potentially Teased by Nintendo

A new model of the Nintendo Switch may have just been teased by Nintendo in a rather unexpected way. For a prolonged period of time, fans have been trying to estimate when Nintendo would release a more powerful version of the Switch. Rumors associated with a "Pro" model or an outright Nintendo Switch 2 console have been swirling for the better part of the past year, but Nintendo has yet to confirm that it's working on anything of the sort. And while we might not get confirmation for a bit longer, it definitely seems like the Japanese video game company could be creating something new behind the scenes.

As spotted by those on ResetEra, it was noticed that Nintendo's spending on raw materials and supplies for the 2022 fiscal year are drastically higher than normal. In short, Nintendo is spending over double on materials compared to what it was just a few short years ago back in 2019. For reference, this was the same year in which it started to manufacture Switch Lite consoles. To see that Nintendo is now spending even more money on this front could potentially suggest that it's working on new Switch hardware that it may release in the future.

Even though this is a pretty strong theory at a baseline level, it's worth stressing that there's no way to know for certain why Nintendo's costs associated with materials are so much higher. Over the past year or so, materials have definitely become more expensive than normal due to ongoing shortages. Still, this wouldn't explain the magnitude to which Nintendo is now spending money on this front.

At this point in time, Nintendo has already made clear that it will be creating a successor to the Switch at some point. However, based on statements from the company in the past, it was implied that we wouldn't see this new console for quite a while. Whether or not Nintendo could shock fans and announce its next console in the coming months or year remains to be seen, but it certainly looks like we should begin to expect some big news down the road.

