Nintendo Switch 2 Seemingly Won’t Release Any Time Soon

It looks like the Nintendo Switch 2, or whatever the name of Nintendo’s next home console might be, won’t be releasing any time soon. Within recent years, many fans and pundits have speculated that a more powerful version of the Nintendo Switch could be on the horizon. This version of the console, which some have referred to in an offhand manner as the Switch Pro, has been speculated at times to just be an outright successor to the current Switch lineup. However, based on a recent statement from those in charge at Nintendo, it doesn’t sound like we should expect to see the follow-up console to the Switch in the near future.

Speaking during a recent financial call, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa stated that the Switch is still only midway through its lifespan. Considering that the platform first launched back in 2017, this seems to suggest that Nintendo has a 10-year lifecycle planned for the platform. “Switch is just in the middle of its lifecycle and the momentum going into this year is good,” Furukawa said during the call (via Bloomberg). “The Switch is ready to break a pattern of our past consoles that saw momentum weakening in their sixth year on the market and grow further.

While it’s interesting to hear that Nintendo plans to support the Switch for a period of roughly 10 years, this doesn’t necessarily mean that a new version of the console won’t come about until five years from now. Typically, video game manufacturers like Nintendo opt to support previous consoles for a period of time after the successor hits the market. For instance, Sony is still making games for PS4 right now even though the PS5 might be the platform it’s focused on the most. With this in mind, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch Pro, or whatever the successor to the Switch might be could launch at some point in the coming years, although it still sounds like a release might not be all that close.

