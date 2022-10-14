New Nintendo Switch Pokemon Split Pad Compact and Pro Controllers Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

HORI is giving their popular Split Pad Pro controller for the Nintendo Switch a more ergonomic redesign with a Compact edition (dubbed Split Pad Fit in Japan) that offers a less chunky, more Joy-Con-esque experience. Once again, they have partnered with the Pokemon Company to spice up the design. Interestingly, they have also released two new Pokemon-themed designs for the original Split Pad Pro, so it seems as though they will continue to sell both styles.

Pre-orders for two new Pokemon Split Pad Compact and two new Pokemon Split Pad Pro designs are now live on Amazon priced at $59.99 each with a release date set for November 4th. A breakdown of your options can be found below. Note that they are compatible with all Nintendo Switch systems, including the OLED model.

if you're unfamiliar, the Split Pad Pro and Split Pad Compact offer gamers a full-size controller experience while in handheld mode. Features include full-size buttons and analog sticks, programmable triggers, and turbo functionality. Unfortunately, they don't feature motion controls, HD rumble, NFC, and wireless connectivity like the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

In other Pokemon news, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are set to release for the Nintendo Switch on November 18th. The games will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles. Pre-orders for the games are live here on Amazon now.

You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Pokemon video games right here.