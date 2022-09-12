Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED Console Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Following the debut of a Splatoon 3 special edition Nintendo Switch OLED console last month, Nintendo has opened up pre-orders for a new design based on the upcoming video games Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's expected to arrive on your doorstep November 4th, and all of the details you need to get your hands on one can be found below.

The new Pokemon-themed Nintendo Switch OLED system features Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraido on the front of the dock and special illustrations of starter Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly alongside various Scarlet and Violet symbols on the back of the console itself. Naturally, the Joy-Con controllers come in the title colors and include the emblems from the Naranja Academy and Uva Academy.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition is available to pre-order now via the retailers listed below priced at $359.99. Additional retailers will be added as they go live. We expect quick sell outs on this console, so jump on it while you can.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

In addition to the 7-inch OLED screen, the new Nintendo Switch features a bump to 64GB of internal memory, a wired LAN port, enhanced audio, and a wider adjustable stand. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, are set to release for the Nintendo Switch on November 18th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Pokemon video games right here.