New PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra Tiers Now Live

✖

As of today, Sony has now pushed live the overhaul of its PlayStation Plus service for those in North and South America. This doesn't just mean that the number of games that are accessible via PS Plus has grown substantially, but it also brings about an end to PlayStation Now, which was Sony's previous subscription platform. Despite this end to PS Now, though, the same qualities that were seen in that program are now available via PS Plus.

As of today, PlayStation Plus has added two new tiers to its service: PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Premium is the highest-end version of the platform and will give subscribers access to classic PlayStation games, game trials, and an extensive catalog of titles to play as part of their membership. PS Plus Extra is then the mid-tier offering that merely gives subscribers a slate of specific games that they can play for themselves. Lastly, the old version of PlayStation Plus, which is now called PS Plus Essential, is still available and will let subscribers download each month's new rotating lineup of games for no cost.

When it comes to the pricing structure for all of this, here's what Sony is now looking to charge for the various tiers of PlayStation Plus:

PS Plus Premium – $17.99 for 1 month, $49.99 for 3 months, $119.99 for 12 months

PS Plus Extra – $14.99 for 1 month, $39.99 for 3 months, $99.99 for 12 months

PS Plus Essential – $9.99 for 1 month, $24.99 for 3 months, $59.99 for 12 months

In addition to this new version of PS Plus becoming available, we now have a full idea of what games are actually included on the service. If you head over to the PlayStation website, you can now check out the entire catalog of games that Sony is now folding into PS Plus. There are hundreds of games on offer, though, so it might take you a bit to dig through the entire list.

Are you going to look to subscribe to either PS Plus Premium or Extra for yourself? Or are you more than happy with the baseline version of the service? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.