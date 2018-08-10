New Red Dead Redemption 2 Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Rockstar Games continues to get us excited for the upcoming release of Red Dead Redemption 2 and that hype continues to grow with the latest gameplay trailer released by the team today. For those excited to see what kind of world shaped a much younger Marston, the latest trailer gives some powerful insight into just that.

The latest video shows off a “living world” which promises to be more interactive and detailed than anything Rockstar has done before. This is not just a prequel, it’s a completely new experience as players take on the role of an outlaw. It’s truly a climax to when the modern world was born. The trailer itself shows off how stunning the open world is. It’s not just big, it’s a social battlefield with beautiful landscapes to explore and interesting characters we meet.

We also have our first look at who we play as, and though he’s not Marston – that gang life has its appeal. The latest trailer also shows off how players will survive both in the wild and in the life of being an outlaw. This is the biggest reveal we’ve had yet and is promised to make its October release even more stunning.

Earlier this year we were treated to our first look at a fresh-faced Marston, which was a surprise to many following rumors that he wouldn’t be a feature in the prequel. Seeing him vulnerable with a freshly stitched up face was interesting and definitely set the tone for what kind of game we’ll be enjoying around our beloved cowboy.

We know that Marston joined Dutch’s gang when he was a teenager, we know that we will be seeing the moments that transformed him into the character we met back with the first Red Dead Redemption. Since the first game focused so much on his journey to clear his name, the prequel that will making its way onto the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 later this year will give us a closer look than ever before at this character. And if all of the previous trailers are any indicator, it will be a stunningly beautiful yet brutal ride.

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed. From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be hitting both Xbox and PlayStation on October 26th. In the meantime, the first Red Dead Redemption recently underwent significant graphic improvements for the Xbox One X. The remastered version is available now, and is a part of Microsoft’s backwards compatibility program. This gives players a chance to check out the story for the first time, or simply play through again as a refresher!

What did you think about the latest trailer? Game of the Year potential? Sound off with your thoughts int he comment section below!