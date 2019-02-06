“New Titanfall Experiences,” ‘Need for Speed’ and ‘Plants vs Zombies’ Teased by EA

The results for Electronic Arts’ third fiscal quarter are in, and while many may be looking at the numbers, a few pieces of information shared by COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen are of particular interest.

In the report released by EA, the company refers to a few games, but leaves out all of the specifics that gamers would surely love to know. We know Anthem, which is set to arrive later this month, and the recently released Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment‘s new free-to-play battle royale experience. However, a few other games were also brought up.

“Looking forward, we’re delighted to launch Anthem, our new IP, to grow Apex Legends and related Titanfall experiences, to deliver new Plants vs. Zombies and Need for Speed titles, and to add Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to our sports titles in the fall,” Jorgensen said.

We learned earlier that Respawn has more Titanfall up their sleeve when CEO Vince Zampella confirmed it with a tweet. “We are also working on more Titanfall for later in the year (yes, I said the T word),” he said. “We love being able to experiment in this crazy universe!” As for the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it was recently revealed that the developer team is all new, which you can read more about here.

When it comes to the unknown Plants vs. Zombies entry, it was revealed during EA’s earnings call by CEO Andrew Wilson that it will be part of the shooter series, which is probably a good indication that another Garden Warfare is on the horizon. Unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait for more information, as they weren’t particularly outspoken when it came to specifics.

Some people may be looking to the future games that are coming out of EA, but a lot of eyes are currently on Apex Legends. That much is apparent, as the title reached over one million players within the first eight hours.

