Next Nintendo Direct Reportedly Revealed

The next Nintendo Direct has reportedly been revealed. The date, that is. And it is soon. The last Nintendo Direct was on June 9, so it’s been a while for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 fans. This was a big one, though. Typically, the one that follows after the summer drought is also decently sized and peppered with meaningful announcements and news. This is partially because it also sometimes happens to be the final one for the year, at least the final proper one. Sometimes partner Directs or game-specific Directs happen after this.

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To this end, on August 4 and June 30 we had the Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Direct and the Splatoon Radiers Direct, but these aren’t proper Nintendo Directs. Given the usual timeline, a new Nintendo Direct for the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time seems likely. Sandwiched between this Zelda Direct and the Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Direct is supposedly going to be the next proper Nintendo Direct on Thursday, September 10.

New 3D Super Mario Game?

The new report comes the way of Switch Force, a source known for leaking Nintendo Direct dates in the past. That said, it is worth noting that while the information is presented as a report, it is possible it is just a prediction. What the difference between these two things, though, in the modern era of insiders, is unclear to begin with.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this new report. It seldom comments on rumors, reports, leaks, or anything of the speculative and unofficial variety. In fact, it’s never commented on a Nintendo Direct rumor/report/leak in the past. To this end, we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

As for what could appear at a hypothetical Nintendo Direct, there are many possibilities. Some of its upcoming releases include: Xenoblade Genesis, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, and Pokémon Winds and Waves. The latter won’t likely resurface until Pokémon Day early next year, though. It also has the Nintendo Switch 2 editions of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Beyond this, who knows what announcements it could have for new games. The long-awaited announcement from a Nintendo fan’s perspective is a new 3D Super Mario game, but this appears a ways off, and thus this Nintendo Direct may come too early for it. The same applies to the next mainline Legend of Zelda game, which Nintendo also isn’t going to announce or show off on the eve of the remake of Ocarina of Time. Without those two games, an absolutely massive Nintendo Direct is ruled out, but this also makes way for other headliners to steal the show.