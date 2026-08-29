Two Nintendo Switch games are set to shut down in 48 hours. How many Nintendo Switch — and Nintendo Switch 2 users via backward compatability — are playing either of the Switch games ahead of this shutdown is unknown, but between the pair there have been over a million players to date on Nintendo Switch. To this end, over one million Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users are about to have some partially unplayable games in their library because once servers go offline, all online parts of said games will be inacessible. Any single-player content will continue to be accessible, though.

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Back in July, developer American developer Studio Wildcard releayed that it was ending service for the mainline ARK series on Nintendo Switch, which mean both ARK: Survilved Evolved and ARK: Ultimate Suvivor were going offline. Now, their shutdown date, August 31, is imminent. Both games remain available to purchase on the Nintendo eShop because they have offline content, but the multiplayer experience is the meat and potatoes of both games. As for why the servers are being yanked, Studio Wildcard does not say. It is presumably because they are costing more than the games on Switch and Switch 2 are bringing in. This is not outlined, though.

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77 Million Players Later

ARK: Survival Evolved and ARK: Ultimate Survivor are essentially the same game, though there are two SKUs. The former is the base game, while the latter is the base game, plus the major expansion packs for the game bundeled in. To this end, the former costs $19.99, but is on sale for $4.99 via the Nintendo eShop until August 30. Meanwhile, the latter costs $49.9, but is on sale for $12.49 to the same date. As for the expansions the latter includes, they are as follows: Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2.

For those out of the loop, ARK: Survival Evolved is an open-world action-adventure survival game that debuted back in 2017 after a period of early acccess that began in 2015, though it didn’t come to Nintendo Switch until 2018. Meanwhile, it never came to Nintendo Switch 2. It is belived across all platforms — purchases and subscription downloads — it has beend downloaed by 78 million users to date. Obviously, it was much more popular on other platforms than Nintendo Switch; primarily PC.

As you may know, in 2023 a remaster, Ark: Survival Ascended, was released, but not on Nintendo Switch. To this day, it’s not come to Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2. There is also a sequel, Ark 2, in development that was revealed back in 2020. There is no word of a release date for it, and it’s yet to be announced for any Nintendo platform.