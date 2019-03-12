Next ‘Overwatch’ Hero is Not Echo, Says Blizzard

Now that Blizzard Entertainment has released a new Overwatch map as well as the latest hero, Baptiste, fans can’t help but wonder what the future has in store for them. That said, ever since the “Reunion” video was shown during BlizzCon 2018, many have been speculating that Echo was coming to Overwatch soon, but it looks like that might not be the case, according to one of the developers.

During a recent interview with German Overwatch YouTube channel HighscoreHeroes, Joshua Noh, who is a developer on the popular Blizzard FPS, confirmed two things: Echo is indeed going to be a hero and Echo is definitely not the next hero.

As can be seen in the video above, Noh is confident that Echo will be joining the fight as an Overwatch hero in the future, it just won’t be anytime soon. “I don’t really have much info about Echo,” Noh said. “We’re definitely going to make her a hero at some point. I don’t think she’s the next hero, if that tells you anything.”

For those who don’t know, Echo was introduced during the “Reunion” short that also revealed Ashe and her faithful sidekick B.O.B. According to the Overwatch wiki:

“Long after the disbandment of Overwatch, Echo was being transported in a crate on a military freight train. The train was derailed by the Deadlock Gang, but they were incapacitated by McCree. He then proceeded to reactivate her. She was unaware of how much time had passed, and was taken aback to see that McCree’s left arm had been replaced by a cybernetic graft. He evaded telling her the details, but informed her of Winston’s recall of Overwatch agents, that while he’d been summoned, she was the one that Overwatch needed. He then departed on a hoverbike, saying that he had some business of his own to attend to.”

While Echo won’t be hero 31, hero 30 is currently in the Public Test Realm undergoing changes before making his debut in the live game. You can read more about that right here.

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

