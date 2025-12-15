Next Super Smash Bros. Game Could Be Happening Soon

The Super Smash Bros. franchise has come a long way since the original game’s release on the Nintendo 64 in 1999, which is clear when you look at the series’ last release in 2018. That most recent release was the stellar Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which lived up to its name with an incredible roster and the most refined gameplay of the series to date. Now, a new development has indicated the next Smash Bros. game could be happening sooner than we thought, and that’s going to be music to franchise fans’ ears.

In the latest Kirby’s Air Riders Direct, it was reaffirmed that the game will not be getting any DLC, but Sora Sakurai also revealed in an additional post on X that the team will be disbanding in the near future as well. While Sakurai revealed there is a short period of time to make adjustments to the game with time for possibly one more tweak, after that, the game is going to be in its final form, and that means Sakurai can move on to his next project, which is more than likely the next Super Smash Bros. entry.

The Key Holdup In A New Super Smash Bros. Game Has Been Removed

It’s been clear that Sakurai wasn’t going to be starting on a new project until development and post-release adjustments for Kirby’s Air Riders were complete. While it’s been known that the game wouldn’t receive additional content through DLC, it was unclear how long the post-release adjustment period would take.

Now that timeline is becoming much clearer, and with the team disbanding relatively soon, it means that active development of the next Super Smash Bros. game could start in a matter of months. That’s great news, though I want to be clear, as a big Kirby fan, that’s no shade to Kirby in the least.

With the runway clear for Sakurai, the assumption is that Super Smash Bros. is next on the checklist, and while Nintendo could want Sakurai to work on a different project as his next one, that seems relatively unlikely. It’s been a while since a new Super Smash Bros. game, and with the Nintendo Switch 2 era in full swing and in need of landmark titles, Super Smash certainly stands out as the logical next step.

Now comes the complicated part of creating a sequel to a game that more than lived up to its ultimate billing. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate featured an astounding 82 playable characters that branched out to some of gaming’s biggest franchises, including Dragon Quest, Persona, Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy, Minecraft, Tekken, Street Fighter, Bayonetta, and more. That’s going to be difficult to top, but if anyone can make it happen, it’s Sakurai and Nintendo.

