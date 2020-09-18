NFL Stars To Appear as Playable Characters in Subway Surfers

✖

Tom Brady, Odell Beckahm Jr., and a number of other star NFL players will appear as playable characters in Subway Surfers through a new group licensing partnership between SYBO Games, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and OneTeam Partners. The endless runner mobile game crossed three billion downloads worldwide in August, and was the most-downloaded mobile game in the U.S. on the App store for both games and apps this past July, according to industry analyst Sensor Tower. The NFLPA agreement will be a short-term thing, though, so even if you've already got the game, it's probably a good time to login if you want to take advantage of the new playable characters based on some of the NFL's most famous faces.

For three weeks beginning September 10th, Subway Surfers users can unlock and play as some of the world's most famous runners. Six NFL players along with their names, numbers, images, and likenesses will be unlockable and playable as Subway Surfers in a football-themed game event.

"The partnership with the NFLPA and OneTeam marks yet another amazing milestone for us," said Naz Amarchi-Cuevas, SYBO Games' Chief Commercial Officer. "Coming just after we crossed three billion downloads, this collaboration is yet another first for Subway Surfers. The integration of the NFL stars, combined with our premium gaming experience and overall digital content will galvanize gaming and sports fans alike."

(Photo: SYBO)

The players are Tom Brady (Quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Lamar Jackson (Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens), Patrick Mahomes (Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs), Odell Beckham Jr. (Wide receiver, Cleveland Browns), Dak Prescott (Quarterback, Dallas Cowboys) and Saquon Barkley (Running back, New York Giants). To support the event, in-game hoverboards based on the six NFL player characters will be unlockable prizes.

"The endless runner's storyline, the game's monthly visit to different cities and its all-around hip and diverse attributes, make Subway Surfers such a natural playing field for the NFLPA," said Steve Scebelo, Interim President, NFL Players Inc., the marketing and licensing arm of the NFLPA. "We're excited to offer both mobile gamers and football fans alike a truly one-of-a-kind experience by personifying NFL players in the world’s most downloaded endless runner game."

Originally conceived as an animation property in 2009, creators Sylvester Rishøj Jensen and Bodie Jahn-Mulliner won first prize for best animation movie about a cool character that hangs out at an old subway station, avoiding a grumpy inspector and his dog. Their short film gave birth to Subway Surfers, the mobile game in 2012. It has gone on to become one of the most-downloaded games of the last ten years.