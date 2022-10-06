Need for Speed Unbound Officially Revealed

Developed Criterion Games and Electronic Arts officially revealed Need for Speed Unbound today. The new title blends a mixture of street art and realistic cars for a unique style all its own that looks fairly refreshing for the franchise. The racing video game, and arguably one of the worst-kept gaming secrets of the year, will officially release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via EA app, Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

"Step into the world of Lakeshore City when a robbery at a family auto-shop tears two friends apart and marks the rise from rookie to top racer on a journey to win the ultimate street race and reclaim the priceless car that was stolen," the official reveal says of Need for Speed Unbound's story. "To get to the top, risks must be taken. Choose how and when to put it all on the line, pulling huge drifts on the street, outdriving the cops, or placing side bets with your own earnings against rival racers. But remember, the faster you go, the more heated the chase is... Think smart, take bold decisions and run the streets of Lakeshore."

You ready to do this? Need for Speed Unbound. Make a name for yourself by proving you have what it takes to win The Grand – Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing crown. Launching Dec. 2, 2022. #needforspeed



There's plenty to do in Need for Speed Unbound it would seem, and that includes challenging A$AP Rocky to a contest of style. There's hundreds of cosmetics for characters and cars including special effects for vehicles and a soundtrack that also features A$AP Rocky along with much more hip-hop. The trailer for Need for Speed Unbound, which you can check out above, even features the new A$AP Rocky track "Sh*ttin' Me."

"Need for Speed Unbound is all about self-expression, taking risks and disrupting the status quo by just being you – through your racing style, unique car builds, fashion, music and much more," said Kieran Crimmins, Creative Director at Criterion Games, as part of the announcement. "We are inspired to create a truly authentic universe where players see themselves represented in the game. The visual experience of Unbound redefines expectation, with a new signature art-style that brings graffiti to life, intensifies the competition, and creates adrenaline-inducing, high-speed action."

As noted above, Need for Speed Unbound is officially set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via EA app, Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on December 2nd. EA Play members will also be able to play it early on November 29th with a 10-hour trial while EA Play Pro members on PC will get unlimited access to the Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition the same day. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Need for Speed video game right here.

