Need For Speed Unbound Leaks, Features Rumored Anime Art Style

Prior to its official reveal in the coming day, EA's latest entry in its racing franchise, Need For Speed, has leaked quite prominently. This year's installment in the series will seemingly be called Need For Speed Unbound, and as we previously expected, it will launch before 2022 comes to a close. Perhaps the most prominent thing about this leak, though, is that it confirms Unbound will contain an anime-influenced art style, which previous rumors suggested would be the case.

Spotted on Japanese retail site Neowing, the first official images and details from Need For Speed Unbound were unveiled. The game is said to be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC, and it will launch in a little under two months on December 2, 2022. While details are still somewhat sparse, a few screenshots from NFS Unbound could also be seen in this leak. The pictures contain a much more vibrant and stylized look compared to what we've seen from other Need For Speed games in the past. Although Unbound's art has definitely been inspired by anime, its visual style is much more akin to something like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

"Beat the clock, outsmart the cops, and compete in weekly qualifiers for Lakeshore's ultimate street racing challenge: The Grand. Fill your garage with precision-tuned custom machines, put on your own style and exclusive looks, and light up the streets with a soundtrack that resonates from every corner of the world," says the description of Need For Speed Unbound in this retail leak. "Bringing graffiti to life in a completely new visual style, combining the latest in street art with the most realistic cars in Need for Speed history. Access a new toolkit full of energetic visuals and sound effects, including a new boost element, Burst Nitrous, for dizzying speed."

