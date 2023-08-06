Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Reveals New Playable Character

Last month, GameMill Entertainment revealed Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, a sequel to the 2021 fighting game. Alongside the announcement, the developer revealed several new fighters, including Raphael and Donatello, two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles missing from the previous game. This weekend, the game's developers released a brand-new video voiced by fighting game champion Hungrybox. The video reveals some of the sequel's new mechanics, as well as another new fighter not present in the original: Plankton from SpongeBob SquarePants. The villain will be using a tank robot based on a design that appeared in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.

The video featuring Hungrybox can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

SURPRISE!!! 🧽



I was able to work with some of the @NickBrawlGame Devs to voice this video.



The game looks incredibly fun and I can’t wait for everyone to play it.



Check out some of the new features of Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl 2, coming soon! pic.twitter.com/N06bwnAYxW — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) August 4, 2023

While Plankton is the video's biggest highlight, viewers can also get a glimpse at a number of other changes from the original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. One of the most notable of these is a new Slime Meter, which will allow players to amp up their special attacks. In the video, we can see SpongeBob's bubble attack firing multiple bubbles at Patrick once part of the meter has been used, instead of the usual single bubble. When all three Slime bars have been filled, players will be able to pull off Super Attacks, which seem similar to Final Smashes from the Super Smash Bros. series.

The original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl featured 25 playable characters in total, with 20 available at launch, two released via free updates, and three paid fighters. The roster pulled from a number of popular Nickelodeon cartoons, including CatDog, Rugrats, Ren & Stimpy, and Rocko's Modern Life. Interestingly enough, the game leaned most heavily on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with four characters from the series appearing as playable characters: Leonardo, Michelangelo, April, and Shredder. In Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, that number will be increasing to at least five thanks to Raphael and Donatello joining the game; while April Leonardo, and Michelangelo are all confirmed, Shredder has not been announced, as of this writing. Plankton's addition to the roster puts SpongeBob SquarePants at four characters represented so far, and it will be interesting to see which series gets the most representation this time!

How did you feel about Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2? Are you excited to see Plankton join the cast?