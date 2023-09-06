Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Offers Closer Look at Donatello

In Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Donatello will be joining the cast, and the smartest member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles should make for an interesting addition to the roster. Today, publisher GameMill Entertainment released a new spotlight trailer, offering an idea of how Donnie will control. Donatello will have his trusty bo staff, which will give the character some of the longest range attacks in the game. Players can take advantage of the bo staff in several interesting ways, including using it to deflect projectiles back at their foes. Donatello also has smoke bombs, which he can use to quickly teleport around the stage!

The Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 spotlight trailer for Donatello can be found below.

Attention to Detail

One of the interesting things about this trailer is that it seems like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is pulling out the stops to create an experience that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans will appreciate. In the spotlight trailer for Raphael, the developers noted that they made the character the fastest in the game, as a nod to the character's tendency to jump into situations without always thinking them through. Donatello has always been more analytical, and it seems that will also be reflected in his gameplay. He's much slower than Raph, and he also brings some devices into the game; Donnie's Electro Grenades can be lobbed at opponents, and he can also knock them around using the bo staff.

In the trailer, we can also get a glimpse at some alternate skins for Donatello. The default is based on the character's appearance in the original animated series, but there are at least two more in the game. One of them is a very dark green, which is meant to resemble his original Playmates action figure. There's also a skin based on his "Punker Don" action figure from 1991. The old Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys featured countless variants on the characters, and it's very cool to see two of the toys replicated in the game in this way.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Playable Cast

(Photo: GameMill)

Thus far, GameMill has announced 25 playable characters for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. Three of those characters are from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise: Donatello, Raphael, and April O'Neil. The game also has representatives from a number of other popular Nickelodeon shows, including Rugrats, Ren and Stimpy, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more. It remains to be seen just how big the game's roster will be at launch, but hopefully GameMill will continue to fill out the cast with a number of other fan favorites! With the game slated to release this year, we should know more in the near future.

Do you plan on checking out Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 this year? Do you plan on maining Donatello when the game drops? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!