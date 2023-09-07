Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Reveals Ember from Danny Phantom

GameMill has been giving fans a steady stream of new info on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and the company has now announced a new fighter that was not in the previous game. Ember originally comes from the series Danny Phantom, and she'll be appearing in the game's base roster, alongside Danny Phantom himself. Ember was officially revealed alongside a short trailer, giving viewers an idea of how she'll play in the game. On Twitter, developer Fair Play Labs confirmed that one of Ember's alternate costumes will be based on the Pirate design that appeared in the episode "Pirate Radio."

The trailer for Ember can be found below.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Voice Acting

When the original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launched in 2021, players were disappointed to discover that the game lacked any voice acting. The exclusion made the fighting game seem a little too quiet, and many players were surprised by the decision. Thankfully, GameMill rectified that through an update, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will feature voice acting from the start. In Danny Phantom, Ember was voice by Tara Strong, and Strong will be reprising the role in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

Strong has voiced a number of popular Nickelodeon characters over the years, appearing in shows such as Rugrats and The Fairly OddParents. As such, it's possible we could see some of her other characters show up in the game! Right now, the only Rugrats character confirmed is Reptar (who appeared in the first Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl), while no characters from The Fairly OddParents have been announced.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Playable Characters

In total, 25 playable characters have been confirmed for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2's launch, and that number includes both Danny Phantom and Ember. So far, that roster includes 11 characters that were not present in the first game. At this time, it's not clear if more fighters will be revealed for the base roster, but there are still several missing that appeared in the previous game. These include a number of fan favorites, such as Hugh Newtron, CatDog, and Powdered Toast Man. Those missing characters remain the biggest question surrounding the sequel, and fans of the first game are eager to see which ones make it back. In addition to the base roster, players can expect to see at least four additional DLC fighters after launch.

Unfortunately, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 does not currently have a release date. The game is scheduled to release in 2023, but no further information has been provided. When it does launch, the game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Are you excited to see Ember revealed for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2? Is there a specific character you'd like to see in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!