Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Releases Grandma Gertie Spotlight Trailer (Exclusive)

Yesterday, Hey Arnold!'s Grandma Gertie was revealed as the newest playable character for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. Today, ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal a spotlight trailer showcasing the character's abilities, which can be found at the top of this page. Despite her age, Grandma Gertie will be one of the faster characters in the game, allowing her to deal damage while juggling opponents. Grandma Gertie has a literal bag of tricks at her disposal; her down special is called Christmas Gift, and it allows her to pull random items out of her purse, which can then be used against her opponents! These items include a flyswatter, tacks, a piano and more.

Gertie's strange set of tools doesn't end there. In the trailer, Gertie can be seen using several other weapons to attack her foes, including a halberd, a frying pan, and a broom. If enemies do manage to send Gertie flying, she can use a grappling hook to keep herself from falling off stages. Of course, Gertie is just as strong with her bare hands; her neutral special Calamity Strike allows Gertie to deliver a strong uppercut. Calamity Strike can be charged up and unleashed at the perfect moment.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2's Fast Fighters

(Photo: GameMill)

Over the last few weeks, GameMill has offered a lot of new information about the cast of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 through spotlight trailers similar to the one for Grandma Gertie. While Gertie is lighter and faster, she isn't the game's fastest; that honor belongs to Raphael from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Airbender Aang is also on the lighter side, fittingly enough. That style of play won't be for everyone, but thankfully the game seems to have a balance, with heavier fighters such as Plankton.

Hey Arnold! and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Grandma Gertie is one of multiple new characters that did not appear in the original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. For the sequel, GameMill is bringing in a mix of returning faces, as well as other popular Nickelodeon characters. Hey Arnold! is one of several shows that have been represented in both games, as Helga appeared in the original. Helga and Arnold had a strange relationship in the series, with Helga being cruel to Arnold as a way of hiding her true feelings for the "football head." Interestingly enough, Gertie had a similar relationship with Phil, the man who would end up becoming her husband.

Many of the characters from the first game will return for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, including Ren and Stimpy, April O'Neil, and Garfield. Some of these characters will control the same as they did in the first game, while others will have completely different movesets. As of this writing, it has not been announced whether Helga will similarly return.

