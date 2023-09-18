Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Reveals New Fighter Grandma Gertie (Exclusive)

The playable cast for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 continues to grow, and ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that Hey Arnold! character Grandma Gertie will appear in the sequel. Readers can check out a reveal trailer for the character at the top of this page. Given her age, Grandma Gertie might seem like an unusual addition to the roster, but the character was shown to be very capable in the animated series. In fact, Gertie was a black-belt, and her official description states that karate moves will be front and center when she appears in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.



"The eccentric black-belt, Grandma Gertie from Hey Arnold! is jumping into Brawl! Gertie is a highly mobile, in-your-face character with powerful karate moves and a unique surprise...for everyone! Gertie can pull a random object out of her special gift bag, from a fly swatter or a pile of tacks, to a wrecking ball and even a piano! If you can roll with the punches and best utilize whatever Grandma Gertie pulls from her bag of tricks, give her a try in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2!"

From the description, it sounds like Grandma Gertie's fighting style will take a lot of inspiration from her appearances in Hey Arnold!, and that should make fans of the series quite happy. Debuting on Nickelodeon in 1996, Hey Arnold! went on to become one of the most beloved Nicktoons. The series aired for 100 episodes and even inspired two animated movies. In the series, Grandma Gertie (full name Gertrude Shortman) was one of the main characters, serving as Arnold's caretaker along with her husband, Phil. Arnold's parents were missing throughout the series, leaving his grandparents to look after him.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Release Date

While GameMill has been steadily filling out the roster for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, the publisher has yet to offer information on a release date. When the game does release later this year, it will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. With the sequel, players can expect a roster of new and returning characters. Grandma Gertie is one such newcomer, and she'll be appearing alongside others such as Donatello, Raphael, Plankton, and El Tigre. In the original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Hey Arnold! was represented by the playable character Helga. As of this writing, it has not been confirmed whether or not Helga will return for the sequel.

Is Hey Arnold! Streaming?

Those looking forward to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 can check out Grandma Gertie's appearances in Hey Arnold! in the meantime. All five seasons of the series are streaming on Paramount+, in addition to Hey Arnold! The Movie and Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie.

