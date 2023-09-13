Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Trailer Puts Ren and Stimpy in the Spotlight

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 has continued its steady streak of new trailers, with a spotlight placed on Ren and Stimpy. The duo appeared in the original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl as one connected fighter, similar to the Ice Climbers in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. That will also be the case for the sequel, and the duo uses plenty of moves inspired by their beloved animated series. Some of the returning fighters have only been given slight tweaks, while others have gotten entirely new movesets. Ren and Stimpy fit the latter category, so even players that spent a lot of time with them in the first game will want to take a look!

The Ren and Stimpy spotlight trailer from Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 can be found below.

As can be seen from the trailer, Ren and Stimpy will feature plenty of callbacks to their animated series. In addition to their standard appearance, players can choose a dalmatian-inspired look from the episode Fire Dogs. The duo can use Log as a neutral special, throwing the projectile at opponents in various directions. A new addition to the game is the Slime Meter, which allows players to enhance some special attacks. By using the Slime Meter, the size of Log can be drastically increased, but the throw can't be angled, so there is something of a trade-off. As previously revealed, completely filling the Slime Meter can be used to pull off a Super Attack. While details for Ren and Stimpy's Super Attack have not been revealed, the conclusion to today's trailer shows Ren blowing up the entire planet!

Will Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Have Powdered Toast Man?

In the original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, The Ren & Stimpy Show had two fighters: Ren and Stimpy and Powdered Toast Man. Powdered Toast Man played a critical role in the animated series, and made for a logical inclusion in the previous game. As of this writing, GameMill has not revealed whether the character will be returning for the sequel. Returning characters are one of the biggest questions surrounding Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. So far, at least 14 out of the 25 characters from the first game will be coming back for the sequel. The other 11 remain a big mystery, and fans will have to keep waiting patiently to see if these other characters will be back, either in the base game, or through DLC.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Platforms

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will be available on all of the same platforms as the original game: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. As of this writing, the game does not have a release date, but it is set to arrive in 2023.

Are you planning to check out Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2? What do you think of this new trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!