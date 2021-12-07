Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Reveals Garfield as First Free DLC Fighter

The roster of the Nickelodeon-branded brawler video game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is set to significantly increase its hatred of Mondays as developer Ludosity has announced that Jim Davis creation Garfield will be the first free DLC fighter added to the video game. Garfield is set to join the roster of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, for free, on December 9th for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via Steam platforms. He will join the Nintendo Switch version later this month.

The addition of Garfield isn’t exactly surprising for several reasons. First off, despite the fact that Nickelodeon’s parent company Viacom acquired the rights to Garfield and related franchises in 2019, Garfield and friends were missing from the launch roster. (Full disclosure: ComicBook.com is a ViacomCBS company.) Secondly, Garfield was one of two all-but-confirmed DLC fighters revealed as part of significant leaks. The other, which has yet to be announced, is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’s Shredder.

The announcement of Garfield’s inclusion as a DLC fighter was made by the developer via IGN, and you can check out a trailer showcasing the character in action below:

https://twitter.com/NickBrawlGame/status/1468265240374779914

As you can see, several of Garfield’s moves are based around food, which isn’t exactly surprising. His full list of moves has seemingly not yet been revealed, but given that he is set to join the title in just a few short days, it’s likely that it will be revealed sooner rather than later.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl itself is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The video game was developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, and it is published by GameMill Entertainment.

