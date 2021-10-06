Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s First DLC Fighters Possibly Leaked

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl released earlier today, giving fans 20 different characters to battle it out with. Players are just getting the hang of the roster, but it seems that several more fighters might have leaked, thanks to a datamine shared on the ResetEra forums. These possible new fighters were discovered via audio from the game’s announcer. However, it’s worth noting that community manager Thaddeus Crews warned fans on the game’s Discord that several of these audio files are placeholders, and shouldn’t be looked at as confirmation. That said, fans might have discovered two characters that will definitely appear: Shredder and Garfield.

Unlike the rest of the datamined characters, proof of Shredder and Garfield’s existence has appeared outside of the announcer lines. Fans have found additional assets for the characters, leading some to believe that these are the ones slated to join the game shortly after launch. The following characters have also “leaked,” but should be taken with a (bigger) grain of salt:

Jimmy Neutron



Plankton



Mr. Krabs



Squidward



Vlad Plasmius



Tommy Pickles



Zuko



Rocco

Chuckie Finster

Cindy Vortex

Danny Phantom

Dark Danny

Donatello

Donnie Thornberry

Eliza Thornberry

Filbert



It’s entirely possible that some of these characters could make the cut! Donatello could be a strong possibility given the prominence of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters already. The same could also be said for characters from SpongeBob SquarePants. As some ResetEra posters pointed out, the idea of fighting against literal babies (like Tommy and Chuckie) seems like a stretch, but it’s hard to say for sure. For now, Nickelodeon fans will just have to enjoy the game as is and wait to see which fighters the developer decides to reveal next. Hopefully, the next characters added will make the game even more enjoyable!

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The title retails for $49.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl yet? What do you want to see added post-launch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!