Modern Warfare 2 Brings Back Classic Call of Duty 4 Map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back a classic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the biggest game of 2022 and is doing its best to retain as many people as possible with its post-launch content. We've already gotten a bunch of new maps, cosmetic packs, modes, gameplay updates, and more over the last handful of months. There's really no shortage of content with the latest Call of Duty, even if some aren't happy with the quality of the overall game, there's a lot to do within it.

Earlier today, Infinity Ward began detailing what season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will look like. Of course, it's pretty standard with a couple of new maps, modes, and weapons along with general quality of life changes, but one of the new maps has fans pretty excited. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is adding Showdown, one of the most iconic maps from Call of Duty 4. The map sees players fighting in and around a building which has a giant statue in a courtyard at the center. It's also featured as a key location in the game's campaign when the game's antagonists stage a coup in an unnamed location and a fictional president (controlled by the player) is executed in the courtyard at the start of the game, kickstarting the events of the story.

The new version of the map is already featured in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's map, Al Mazrah, and naturally, you'll be able to do things like mantle and whatnot which wasn't a possibility in the original game. Infinity Ward has remade a handful of maps already, some of which are more subtle such as Pelayo's Lighthouse which is a reimagined version of Estate from the original Modern Warfare 2. It's likely we'll continue to see more remakes over the next year and possibly even in the heavily rumored Modern Warfare 3, which releases later this year.

