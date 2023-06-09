Call of Duty Teases The Boys Crossover

Call of Duty appears to be teasing a crossover with the popular Amazon TV series, The Boys. Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises and has managed to do so by crafting some of the most satisfying multiplayer gameplay out there. It was pretty innovative in the mid to late 2000s by allowing players to customize their classes with a lot of depth with perks, killstreaks, attachments, and so on. The series has tried to find new ways to iterate ever since, but it has also tried to capture some of the magic that other competitors have brought. For instance, Call of Duty has adopted the battle pass model that Fortnite is largely responsible for creating along with the ambitious crossovers. Call of Duty has featured the likes of The Terminator, Rambo, Die Hard, Scream, and other franchises in recent years and its next one may be one of its biggest.

With that said, it looks like The Boys is planning a crossover with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2. A new trailer for the upcoming Warzone 2 map Vondel was released at Summer Game Fest and while it certainly seems like a typical Call of Duty trailer, there was a little tease of what’s to come. In the trailer, you can see graffiti of The Boys‘ logo and then the official Twitter account for the TV show acknowledged this little nod. Players began speculating that a recent Operator tease for Season 4 of the game is actually teasing the arrival of Karl Urban’s Butcher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I see what you guys are doing 👀 pic.twitter.com/0HfXrNz0b1 — theuncleg (@TheUncleG) June 8, 2023

As of right now, it’s unclear if the Butcher will be the only character as other fans seem to naturally want additional characters like Homelander and Soldier Boy. With season 4 beginning next week, it’s likely we’ll get more details in the coming days and weeks as the season progresses. Either way, it’s a fun and somewhat tonally consistent crossover.

What characters from The Boys do you want to see in Call of Duty? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.