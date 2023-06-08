Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Exploits and Hackers Finally Addressed

One of the big issues with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally being addressed. Despite the fact that Call of Duty is routinely the biggest releases of each year, those massive games that sell tens of millions of copies lose their player base very quickly. Because there's a new game every year, a large chunk of the player base migrates to the newest game in the series and makes the previous game feel much smaller. Typically, it takes a couple of years for an older game to become completely dead, but players do tend to avoid the older games due to the fact that they're plagued with hackers and cheaters that can ruin the experience.

Recently, it was reported that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War had been infected with exploits that allowed people to gain access to your IP address, crash your game, and much more. As such, players were advised to avoid playing the game. It took a while to get it addressed, but Activision, Treyarch, and the other relevant teams associated with the title have come out and noted they're aware of the problems and are investigating them. As of right now, that is the only update the team has provided, but there is more to the story. lergware, the team/person behind the exploits, noted that they received a cease and desist from Activision. With that said, their tools will no longer be available for purchase. It's unclear if Black Ops Cold War is totally safe to play or if it still has lingering issues, but hopefully, we'll get more updates soon.

📢 We're aware of recent reports regarding exploits on #BlackOpsColdWar that impact a small population of players across all platforms. Investigations with partners began last week and are ongoing. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) June 7, 2023

Activision Blizzard has sent a cease & desist to lergware, the person behind the attacks on Black Ops Cold War. Not clear if this means the game is safe to play, but the person who was exploiting the IP hack/crashing the game has shut down their hack tool. pic.twitter.com/kx7xtZx1Ny — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 7, 2023

It's good to see Activision taking steps to keep its players safe. There have been problems in the past where Call of Duty games are allowed to have persisting issues and to some extent, these games can't be supported forever, but when players have their IPs put at risk it's definitely more of a problem than someone using aimbots.

