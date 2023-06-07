Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Reveals New Map, Vondel

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's new map, Vondel, has been revealed. The battle royale genre is one of the most popular genres in all of gaming, largely because of how replayable it is. It's a genre that revolves around dopamine hits, the satisfaction of wiping a team, the euphoria of a sacred win, and so on. However, a battle royale can't get by purely on our primal functions. New content is king for a battle royale game and if a game dries up too fast, it can be really bad for the title and its fan base.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been pretty good about pumping out new content for fans to enjoy with new modes, maps, and mechanics getting added every few months. Roughly 8 months after its initial release, the game is getting its second new map which has been rumored for a while. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is getting a new map in season 4 called Vondel which will be in DMZ and a Resurgence map at launch, though it sounds like it will also become a Battle Royale map later on. It's the second biggest map in the game behind Al Mazrah with 15 points of interest, a densely packed urban environment with lots of verticality, and a system of canals for players to navigate by swimming or using the new amphibious vehicle. The map will also have dynamic fog, meaning things can go from bright and sunny to dark and murky. The density of the fog will also change with some of it being light enough to still see ahead of you, but some of it being thick enough to require thermal optics to see your foes. More info on the map is expected on June 8th.

As of right now, we'll see how good the map is. The other map in Warzone 2, Akisha Island, didn't really set anyone's world on fire and had some longing for the return of Rebirth Island. With that said, screenshots make Vondel look like a more condensed version of Verdansk, the very first Warzone map. Perhaps that will make it more attractive to fans who have been disappointed with the maps we've gotten thus far, but it really remains to be seen.

What do you want to see from Call of Duty: Warzone 2's new map? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.