Nickmercs Signs Non-Exclusive Deal With Kick

Nicholas "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff has landed a very lucrative new deal with up and coming streaming platform, Kick. Over the last decade, live streaming has really taken off. After sites like Justin.tv covered a niche for years, the likes of Twitch and YouTube have risen up to give people a platform to stream video games, reaction content, game shows, and even IRL content. It's a pretty diverse setting now and has allowed people to make incredibly successful careers with nothing more than a decent camera, microphone, and a capable computer all while outpacing some television broadcasts. As these platforms become more and more successful, the companies behind them have begun to shell out huge amounts of cash to sign key creators to deals that often lock them into exclusively streaming on their platform.

However, a new streaming platform that has gained prominence over the last year known as Kick does things a bit differently. They have been offering non-exclusive contracts to select streamers such as xQc to help boost their platform and it seems to be working. The next major streamer to sign a deal with Kick is NICKMERCS who has also managed to sign a non-exclusive contract, meaning he will still be able to stream on Twitch. However, the "majority" of his streams will be on Kick going forward. NICKMERCS will be using Kick as a way to reach more people and allow for a larger, broader audience.

"Building a community is everything I've ever wanted to do," said NICKMERCS. "By expanding on Kick.com, I'll be able to reach new audiences and welcome even more fans into the MFAM. We will compete on big stages, host big events, and share new content in new ways. This is a major move for me, and I can't wait to share this new experience with the community. It's all for them."

𝗔 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥 🟢 pic.twitter.com/O9oi8sw0fj — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) October 19, 2023

NICKMERCS' upcoming MFAM Central event will be sponsored by Kick this year and the company pledges to help produce more events over the course of the next year.

"At Kick, we're all about empowering creators to do more," said Ed Craven, Co-Founder of Kick.com, "Nick has one of gaming's most loyal audiences and his ability to mobilize them towards live events, where they unite as a tight-knit community, is nothing short of inspiring. Over the course of the next 12 months, we are helping Nick produce even more events and to kick off this signing, we are coming in as major sponsors of this year's MFAM Central, happening in Vegas October 20th and 21st."

It's certainly another massive get for Kick and will help get more eyes on the platform as well as likely make it look more lucrative to other creators. Whether or not Kick will ever be able to secure a deal with DrDisrespect remains to be seen, but it seems to be something all parties are interested in if the right deal can be struck.