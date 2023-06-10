TimTheTatman Requests Call of Duty Skin to Be Removed in Solidarity With NICKMERCS

TimTheTatman has requested his Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 operator bundle be removed from the game. The last week has been pretty chaotic for Call of Duty. At the end of May, operator bundles for NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman were added to the game. It's the first time Call of Duty content creators have been made playable characters in the series and it was a pretty big deal. It seemed to be selling well because you could enter a lobby and find at least one, if not multiple, people wearing these skins. With that said, it seems like they're about to become a pretty rare item.

Earlier this week, NICKMERCS received a lot of backlash for a tweet he made that was deemed by some as being allegedly anti-LGBT during Pride Month. In response to a video of alleged anti-LGBT protestors reportedly attacking pro-LGBT demonstrators, clashing over a schoolboard vote to recognize June as Pride month, the streamer stated: "They should leave little children alone, that's the real issue" He clarified later that it was not intended to be hurtful to anyone or anti-LGBT, but stood by his initial statement. His skin was then removed by Call of Duty with the team noting that it wanted to focus on celebrating Pride Month with its community. TimTheTatman is now asking for his skin to be removed from Call of Duty out of solidarity for his friend NICKMERCS. Of course, we have no idea if this will actually happen right now. We've reached out to Activision for comment on the situation.

.@NICKMERCS has been my friend for years- we went in getting our CoD operators together.



It feels wrong for me to have mine and him no longer have his. In support of my friend, please remove the timthetatman bundle@CallofDuty — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) June 10, 2023

Dr Disrespect has announced he is boycotting Call of Duty in solidarity with NICKMERCS, noting he will only come back to the game once the bundle is reinstated or Activision issues an apology. It is also highly likely we never see content creators added to a Call of Duty game ever again after this incident. As of right now, we'll just have to see how things shake out, but it doesn't seem like this story is ending anytime soon.