TimTheTatman and Nickmercs Only Up! Clip Goes Viral After Ending in Disaster

Only Up! has caught on with the streaming community in a major way lately, and Tim "TimTheTatMan" Betar and Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff have joined in on the craze. The game tasks players with constantly climbing upward, and one misstep can cause a lot of progress to be lost. Both streamers have had their share of hilarious falls, but a viral video making the rounds shows Nickmercs celebrating as his fellow streamer loses his footing. Initially, TimTheTatMan manages to catch himself before plunging all the way to the bottom, but he's quickly knocked from his new perch by the wing of a dragon!

The video can be found in the Instagram post embedded below.

Only up! released on Steam at the end of May, and it's easy to see why it has become a hit with streamers. While the game is strictly single-player, videos like the one above showcase how it can quickly become competitive. The game does not offer anything in terms of save points, so if a player slips and falls, they're forced to start from where they land. The entire game can also be completed in 40-120 minutes, and there's a lot of incentive to keep working for the best time. According to the game's Steam page, the current record for Only Up! is 23 minutes, and it will be interesting to see if anyone can beat that.

Over the last few years, streamers have brought a lot of positive attention to games that would have otherwise flown under the radar. Games like Fall Guys, Among Us, and Phasmophobia gained much greater attention thanks to various streamers, and we've already seen that happen with Only Up!, as well. It remains to be seen whether Only Up!'s success will last beyond the short term, or if streamers will quickly move on. However, it's clear that a lot of players are checking out the game to see if they can do any better making their way to the top!

