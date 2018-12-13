‘NieR: Automata’ 2B Coming To ‘SoulCalibur VI’ Next Week

The holiday season is ramping up with great downloadable content to keep us playing our favorite games. And that goes for Bandai Namco’s SoulCalibur VI as well.

The previously announced 2B from NieR: Automata is ready to make her debut in the hit fighting game. She’ll debut next Tuesday, December 18, according to the Bandai Namco tweet you can see below. A price point hasn’t been given yet, but she should be around $5.99, or free if you purchased the Deluxe Edition of the game.

Stand ready for battle: @NieRGame’s 2B will bring her blades to the stage of history on December 18th! Get your copy of @SOULCALIBUR VI: //t.co/qasTVeNWN5 pic.twitter.com/QlLi9arNa2 — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) December 13, 2018

The initial announcement for her character debuting in SoulCalibur VI was made back in October, which thrilled fans just as much as when Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher was announced. Her bravado fighting style, alongside her devastating weaponry and sultry style, make her a worthy combatant. Even the tougher SoulCalibur veterans will have their hands full with this one.

The fan responses for her debut have been great thus far, as you can see in the tweets below:

There’s no word yet on how many outfits will have in the game, but we’ve seen two thus far, including her trademark black costume and an alternate white one. We’ll know more in just a few days’ time.

I reviewed the game back in October; and while I found some slight technical issues with it running on Xbox One hardware, I still found it to be a majestic tour-de-force for fighting fans. “SoulCalibur VI has pretty much everything that a fighting fanatic or die-hard lover of the series would like,” I said. “The fighting feels razor sharp and exciting, especially when you chain together moves with the new abilities. The game looks and sounds excellent, particularly on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X (or PC, with a higher-end set-up). And the extras are abundant, with far more content than you’d expect from a game such as this.”

With 2B joining the party, you can bet that the action is going to pick up even more. You can see her in the trailer above!

SoulCalibur VI is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.