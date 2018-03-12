NieR: Automata Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Large Discount and a Message From Yoko Taro

In celebration of NieR: Automata’s one year anniversary, publisher Square Enix has released a special video message from none other than the game’s wonderful and quirky developer, Yoko Taro.

In addition to the new video, Square Enix is also chopping the game’s price in half for a limited time, which means you can grab one of last year’s best games digitally for $29.99 USD both on PlayStation 4 and PC, via the PlayStation Store and Steam respectively. The discount will run until March 20th on the PlayStation Store, and until March 14th on Steam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the video, it’s classic Yoko Taro, which is to say awesome. The director begins the video by crashing into the scene (with his signature Emil mask), before thanking everyone for all the support in the last year, and reading a message of gratitude (which he points out the PR team told him to read).

Yoko Taro also reveals that to celebrate the anniversary, Square Enix will also be hosting fan events across both North America and Europe. Unfortunately, the director didn’t provide any further details on what these fan events will entail.

NieR: Automata is available on PlayStation 4 and PC. As my personal favorite game of last year, and perhaps one of my favorite games of all-time, I can’t recommend it enough.

More on NieR: Automata below:

NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines.

Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on… A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.

Key Features: