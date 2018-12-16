‘NieR: Automata’ Once Had A Score Attack Mode

According to God and science, NieR: Automata was the best game of 2017. But apparently, somehow, it was once even better.

Dataminer Lance McDonald was recently digging around the files of NieR: Automata when they came across something pretty interesting: the game has a complete score attack mode that for some reason was cut from the final product.

More specifically, said score attack mode was designed to allow the player something to do while the game was downloading itself on PS4. The mode isn’t bare-bones either, it’s a pretty complete thing, which suggests it could have been implemented into the game. But for some reason, it wasn’t.

Watching the video, the mode doesn’t look all that robust or enthralling, especially for me, someone who thought the game’s combat was its weakest part. But, I know there’s a lot of people who loved NieR: Automata’s combat and trying to master it. And so a mode like this would probably go a long way for players of that mold, or just players who like to chase high scores. But alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

Why developer PlatinumGames decided to cut the content, who knows. We’ll probably never know. And unfortunately, it isn’t accessible without hacking the game up.

NieR: Automata is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing this, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, which seems highly unlikely at this stage.

If you haven’t check out this game yet, you should. My first time playing through it I bounced off it hard. But then I decided to give it another try, and now it’s one of the my favorite games of all-time. Below, you can read more about it:

“NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines.

“Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on… A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.”

