Nier Reincarnation Release Date Announced

Square Enix and Applibot have announced that the free-to-play mobile video game Nier Reincarnation, stylized as NieR Re[in]carnation, will officially launch its North American, European, and Korean versions for both iOS and Android on July 28th. Additionally, Square Enix has released the opening cinematic for the upcoming video game, which you can check out above. This follows a pre-registration period of over a month that seems to have been fairly successful as there is a new target number of 600,000 pre-registrations after having exceeded 400,000 pre-registrations. Nier Reincarnation, if you are not familiar, is the first mobile title in the series and the team includes creative director Yoko Taro, composer Keiichi Okabe, and producer Yosuke Saito.

As usual for these sorts of free-to-play mobile titles with in-app purchases, pre-registering for Nier Reincarnation helps earn a whole bunch of free goodies. According to today's announcement, hitting 600,000 pre-registrations will earn all players enough digital currency to make 15 "summons" in the video game for free in addition to materials for enhancing characters.

"The Action Command RPG NieR Re[in]carnation tells the story of a girl who awakens in a mysterious place known as The Cage," Square Enix's description of the upcoming mobile game reads. "Guided by a creature who calls herself Mama, the girl sets off on a journey through The Cage to reclaim what she has lost and to atone for her sins."

As noted above, Nier Reincarnation's English version is set to release on July 28th for both iOS and Android. It is a free-to-play video game with in-app purchases. Pre-registration remains live now on both iOS and Android devices via the App Store and Google Play. In terms of other Nier franchise news, Nier Replicant -- stylized as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... -- recently released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and has seemingly been fairly successful. ComicBook.com's own review was fairly effusive and awarded the remake a rare 4.5 out of 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming mobile Nier franchise video game right here.

