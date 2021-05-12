Nier Reincarnation Pre-Registration Now Open

Pre-registration is officially now open for the North American, European, and Korean version of Nier Reincarnation -- stylized as NieR Re[in]carnation -- is officially now open for iOS and Android devices via the App Store and Google Play. The mobile "action command" role-playing game comes from Square Enix and Applibot with creative director Yoko Taro, composer Keiichi Okabe, and producer Yosuke Saito all involved. While the English version of the Nier mobile game is now available for pre-registration, an exact release date has not yet been announced.

As is fairly typical for these sorts of mobile video games, there is a special promotional event happening in order to get as many pre-registered users as possible. If 300,000 folks pre-register to play Nier Reincarnation, all players will receive 3,000 gems -- the game's premium currency -- upon release. That just so happens to be the same amount of gems required to summon 10 times, as there are character banner/gacha mechanics involved in the title.

Preregistration is now open! You can now preregister for NieR Re[in]carnation via the App Store or Google Play.

The official site is also online—check it out for a sneak peek at what's to come!https://t.co/DobKe15A6B#NieR #NieRReincarnation #NieRReinEN pic.twitter.com/W4sJJiB38c — NieR Re［in］carnation EN (@NieRReinEN) May 12, 2021

"The Action Command RPG NieR Re[in]carnation tells the story of a girl who awakens in a mysterious place known as The Cage," Square Enix's description of the upcoming mobile game reads. "Guided by a creature who calls herself Mama, the girl sets off on a journey through The Cage to reclaim what she has lost and to atone for her sins."

As of right now, Nier Reincarnation's English version does not yet have a definitive release date, and the iOS App Store's expected date of November 6th seems to be a placeholder at best. As noted above, pre-registration is live now on both iOS and Android devices via the App Store and Google Play. A closed beta test is expected to be held via the Google Play Store in the near future. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming mobile Nier franchise video game right here.

