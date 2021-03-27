Nintendo Fans Celebrate the 3DS on Its 10th Anniversary
Ready to feel old? Today marks the 10th anniversary of the release of the original Nintendo 3DS in North America. The handheld platform, which went on to see numerous revisions over the years, held a special place in the heart of many fans prior to the arrival of the Nintendo Switch. And to celebrate today's birthday of the system, many fans are now looking back fondly on the console.
Over on social media, Nintendo prompted many to share their favorite memories of the 3DS in order to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The request from the publisher was met with a litany of responses from other users who immediately shared their own most-beloved games on the platform.
As you might expect, the most common responses from many 3DS owners centered around the most popular Nintendo franchises. Many mentions of Super Mario, Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda, and more were highlighted by a lot of fans. That being said, some titles that are lesser talked about were also brought up. Some of these include Shin Megami Tensei, Kid Icarus, and even Cory in the House.
Outside of just the love for the games that the 3DS boasted, a ton of responses from those who owned the handheld dealt with Street Pass. The application that allowed 3DS owners to connect with one another didn't end up making the transition over to the Switch and that's something that still seems to upset a lot of folks. Perhaps Nintendo will one day look to bring back the functionality in a new manner.
What's your own favorite Nintendo 3DS game? Be sure to let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 with your response.
And if you'd like to see some of the many responses from fans celebrating the Nintendo 3DS, you can check them out below!
Nintendo Celebrates the Occasion
On this day 10 years ago, the Nintendo 3DS was released in North America! What are some of your favorite games and memories with the portable system? pic.twitter.com/3HqwqUDUHA— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 27, 2021
Pokemon X and Y Remain Beloved
The first time Pokemon X and Y was announced was one of the best days of my life pic.twitter.com/nHDSxIIGAt— captaintaco2345✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 (@captaintaco2345) March 27, 2021
Fire Emblem Fans, Rise Up!
I still have a lot of catch up on the system but it is very hard to imagine for another game to top Fire Emblem: Awakening https://t.co/Y7JcQjF8EZ pic.twitter.com/SYeTugeWh5— Cameron Hawkins (@CamFinalMix) March 27, 2021
Super Mario 3D Land Remains a Classic
I was a late adopter of the 3DS, I pick mine up a year later Just to Play Super Mario 3D Land! https://t.co/zYSYXqAKqg pic.twitter.com/1z32pnKyRG— Mart8ndo🍄 (@mart8ndo) March 27, 2021
Bring Kid Icarus Back!
Playing one of the best games of all time that you should bring to Switch pic.twitter.com/ygqbRVkAE5— Aero (@ActualAero) March 27, 2021
Monster Hunter Receives Plenty of Love
The best game in the series tbh https://t.co/0B2ge0ERYP pic.twitter.com/pGqrJSG3v8— Feel So Clean like a Monkey Machine (@jokergunmashups) March 27, 2021
A Link Between Worlds is One of the Best Ever
A Link Between Worlds is my favorite game of all time. Words cannot describe how much I love this game! pic.twitter.com/o7JTOpSAbt— ⭐️ 𝐕𝐚𝐢𝐥 ⭐️ (@CommunistPrtyAC) March 27, 2021
Don't Forget the True Killer App: Street Pass
Street. Pass!!!— Chuggaaconroy (@chuggaaconroy) March 27, 2021
It's a Party Every Week, Baby
We're All Getting Old
What the hell? 10 years ago? pic.twitter.com/uAkLieQXVP— the king of trash (@The_KingOfTrash) March 27, 2021
