Nintendo Fans Celebrate the 3DS on Its 10th Anniversary

Ready to feel old? Today marks the 10th anniversary of the release of the original Nintendo 3DS in North America. The handheld platform, which went on to see numerous revisions over the years, held a special place in the heart of many fans prior to the arrival of the Nintendo Switch. And to celebrate today's birthday of the system, many fans are now looking back fondly on the console.

Over on social media, Nintendo prompted many to share their favorite memories of the 3DS in order to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The request from the publisher was met with a litany of responses from other users who immediately shared their own most-beloved games on the platform.

As you might expect, the most common responses from many 3DS owners centered around the most popular Nintendo franchises. Many mentions of Super Mario, Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda, and more were highlighted by a lot of fans. That being said, some titles that are lesser talked about were also brought up. Some of these include Shin Megami Tensei, Kid Icarus, and even Cory in the House.

Outside of just the love for the games that the 3DS boasted, a ton of responses from those who owned the handheld dealt with Street Pass. The application that allowed 3DS owners to connect with one another didn't end up making the transition over to the Switch and that's something that still seems to upset a lot of folks. Perhaps Nintendo will one day look to bring back the functionality in a new manner.

What's your own favorite Nintendo 3DS game? Be sure to let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 with your response.

And if you'd like to see some of the many responses from fans celebrating the Nintendo 3DS, you can check them out below!