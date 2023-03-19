Nintendo 3DS JRPG Seemingly Getting New Re-Release

A JRPG that first released on Nintendo 3DS platforms back in 2013 looks like it could soon be getting re-released on modern platforms. In a little more than a week, Nintendo is going to be shuttering its digital eShop marketplace on both 3DS and Wii U, which means that it will become harder than ever before to access games from these legacy platforms. Luckily, in the case of one cult classic from the 3DS era, it looks like it might soon become unshackled from the handheld hardware and will become more widely available than ever before.

Based on a new leak, the Atlus JRPG Shin Megami Tensei IV is now said to be coming to Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms in the future. The fourth mainline entry is said to be coming to these platforms alongside Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne and Shin Megami Tensei V. If true, this would mark the first time that both SMT IV and SMT V have come to non-Nintendo platforms and would make good on requests that fans have had for quite some time.

Beyond re-releasing Shin Megami Tensei IV on these new locales, the game's sequel, Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse, is also said to be getting this remaster treatment. Released on 3DS in 2016, Apocalypse was the spin-off sequel to SMT IV that took place in an alternate time period. Although it wasn't as well-received as the mainline entry, Apocalypse coming to new platforms would be quite notable since it's currently locked to 3DS.

It's worth stressing that this leak in question does happen to stem from 4chan, and as such, should be taken with a big grain of salt for the time being. While leaks from 4chan are a dime a dozen, this SMT IV leak seems to carry a bit more weight than many others that we've seen given the believability of some screenshots that have emerged. If Atlus does reveal new Shin Megami Tensei ports, a reveal is said to be happening in a little under two months on May 6th.

