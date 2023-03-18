Xbox Leak Shows PS2 Game on Game Pass

A new leak is making the rounds, and the leak shows a remaster of a PS2 classic running on Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, the leak comes the way of 4chan, which isn't the most reputable place, however, it comes accompanied by media bolstering the credibility of the leak. More specifically, an anonymouse 4chan user has posted new images on the forum showing Shin Megami 4 and Shin Megami 5 running on PC, and Shin Megami Tensei 3, or more specifically the recent remaster of the PS2 game, running via Xbox Game Pass.

For those out of the loop, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne is a PS2 RPG from 2003 and from Atlus, the makers of Persona. The third numbered game in the Shin Megami Tensei series, it garnered an 82 on Metacritic back in the day, and is widely viewed as a cult-classic from this era of gaming. In 2021, the game was game was remastered for Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4, and it's this version that is undoubetdly coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass, likely alongside its two follow-ups. However, considering Atlus recently brought Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass, you'd assume this exact plan will be replicated with entries 3, 4, and 5 of Shin Megami Tensei.

"What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception-an ethereal apocalypse-is invoked," reads an official description of the game. "The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of Gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs."

As some have pointed out, there some facets of the leak that suggest it's fake, but nothing definitive. And for what it's worth, Xbox/Xbox Game Pass releases for all three of these games have been rumored, so this isn't completely out of left field. That said, it should still be taken with a grain of salt.

