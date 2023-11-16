Two Classic Nintendo 3DS Games Are Just $1 on Nintendo Switch

A pair of classic Nintendo 3DS games are available, in a bundle, for $2, which means you can essentially grab each game for just $1 a pop. When you think of the best Nintendo 3DS games, you may think of The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Fire Emblem: Awakening, Super Mario 3D Land, or Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Most Nintendo fans will admit that the Nintendo 3DS library doesn't hang with the top Nintendo consoles when it comes to heavy hitters, however, the Nintendo 3DS library is fairly vast and where it may lack in heavy hitters, it makes up for in depth. An example of this depth is 2012's Gunman Clive and its 2015 sequel, Gunman Clive 2, both of which are available for a total of $2 via the Gunman Clive HD Collection on Nintendo Switch and both of which many Nintendo fans like.

The deal is available via the Nintendo eShop, which has discounted the collection by 60 percent until November 30. For just $2 and 142 MB of space, you can buy, download, and play the two great Nintendo 3DS games on Nintendo Switch. If you're unfamiliar with the games, they were developed and published by Hörberg Productions, a team that has since released Mechstermination Force and Super Punch Patrol. Since the latter, a 2020 release, they have not released anything.

At the time of their original release, Gunman Clive garnered an 82 on Metacritic while its sequel garnered an 80 on Metacritic. While this is obviously a bit short of critically-acclaimed territory, both scores are very respectable and above the average 3DS game.

"In the year of 18XX, the west is overrun by thugs and outlaws," reads an official blurb about the game. "A group of bandits have kidnapped Mayor Johnsons daughter and are spreading havoc across the land. Gunman Clive must rescue the girl and and bring order to the west, then finish the fight in Gunman Clive 2. His battle against the bandits takes him all around the world and beyond."

The collection's official description continues: "Jump and shoot your way across diverse and challenging levels and fight massive bosses. Gunman Clive is an old-school sidescrolling action platform game set in the old west. Bring out your inner cowboy and get ready for some real gunslinger action."

For more Nintendo coverage -- including all of the latest Nintendo Switch news, Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.