One of the Best Nintendo Switch Games Discounted to $1.99

One of the best Nintendo Switch games has been discounted to just $1.99. Normally, it costs $19.99, so this represents a savings of 90 percent. That said, this deal is only available on the Nintendo eShop for a limited time. More specifically, it's only available until November 28. After this, the game will revert back to its normal price.

The game in question debuted back in 2016, a year that saw the likes of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Overwatch, Dark Souls III, Pokemon Go, DOOM, Firewatch, Persona 5, and several other great games all release. Yet, it was Inside that was arguably the best game of the year, and tied with the aforementioned Persona 5 as the highest-rated game of the year thanks to its 93 on Metacritic. And it's the game from Danis studio Playdead that is only $1.99 on the Nintendo eShop, a complete steal of a price.

When it comes to Inside, it's not just a case of critics being abnormally high on the game. Sometimes, critics are much more smitten by a game than the average consumer, but this is not the case with Inside. For example, over on Steam, it's amassed nearly 48,000 user reviews -- which is a lot -- and 97 percent of these reviews are positive, giving the game the highest rating you can earn on Steam: "Overwhelmingly Positive."

"Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project," reads an official blurb about the game. "Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere."

If you're interested in checking out Inside on Nintendo Switch, you will need not just $1.99, but 1.5 GB of space cleared to download it. For this, you will get a game that is three to four hours long. Unfortunately, it does no offer much replayability, however, the few hours of content it does offer are exemplary.

