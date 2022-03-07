Cult Classic Nintendo 64 Game Getting Re-Released on Steam

A cult classic game that first appeared on the Nintendo 64 is soon going to get re-released on PC via Steam. Within the past few months, a number of popular N64 titles have been making a re-emergence, primarily thanks to the new N64 library tied to Nintendo Switch Online. And while the Switch Online service is only going to keep adding new N64 games over time, one classic will now be coming to PC within the next month.

For one reason or another, Hasbro Interactive’s iconic platformer, Glover, was today confirmed to be releasing on PC via Steam next month. Specifically, this new version of the title, which is developed by Piko Interactive, will be released on April 20th and it will look to improve the visuals that were seen in the original title. For those that may not be familiar with Glover, the game first launched on Nintendo 64 and PC back in 1998 before it later came to PlayStation in 1999. As a whole, Glover was never all that well-received by fans or critics, but it stood out as one of the more unique games of the N64 era thanks to its novel playstyle.

“Glover is a puzzle-intensive adventure game made up of 6 worlds with 30 different levels. You control a charismatic glove that walks on two fingers, slaps harder than Steve Austin, dribbles faster than Scottie Pippen, and plays with a bouncy rubber ball,” says an official description of this new release on Steam. “Finally the wait is almost over. The N64 Era Cult Classic Clover is coming soon! This version of Glover is a completely redone from the original source code (N64 version of the game), and improved for modern PCs.”

In a general sense, it’s fascinating to see that Glover is being revived in 2022, but this re-release will surely be a big deal for some longtime fans. Even though there are countless other releases to look forward to this year, it’s funny to think that Glover is now a game that is somewhat relevant once again.

