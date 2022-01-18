Divisive N64 Game Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Everyone on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite can now download a divisive N64 game that’s a cult classic to some, but to others is better left to yesteryear. A couple of weeks ago, the Nintendo eShop leaked that a remaster of this game was coming today, and today it was released.

Back in 2020, Nightdive Studios and Valiant Entertainment announced Shadow Man Remastered, but up until today, it had only been released on PC. Two years after its initial announcement, it’s now come to Xbox One and PS4, plus the Nintendo Switch, where it costs $19.99 and requires a fairly meaty 5.5 GB.

So far, there’s no word of the game coming to the platform through Nintendo Switch Online, which means if you want to play this game on Nintendo Switch, buying it outright is the only option. Further, if the game is added to the Nintendo Switch Online library, it will be the original version of the game, not via the remaster.

Released by developer Acclaim Studios Teesside and publisher Acclaim Entertainment, Shadow Man debuted back in 1999 via the Nintendo 64, PC, and PS1. After its initial release, it then came to the Sega Dreamcast a few months later. To some, Shadow Man is a cult classic and one of the best games of its year, but as alluded to, many would disagree with this. In other words, it’s a divisive game.

As for the remaster, it not only enhances and improves the game, adding modernity where needed, but it actually has a substantial amount of new content as well.

“He is coming, stalking criminals in the spirit world and the real world,” reads an official blurb for the game. “A possessed man is coming, a voodoo mask in his chest and lines of power in his back. Shadow Man is coming, trailing evil from Liveside to Deadside. To stop an apocalypse. To save your soul.”

