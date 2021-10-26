Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis Games Now Live on Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is now available in the Nintendo eShop, allowing users the opportunity to upgrade their current plan. The Expansion Pack allows users access to apps that include games that originally released on Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. As revealed earlier this month, the Expansion Pack will also grant subscribers access to next month’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons‘ Happy Home Paradise DLC. While some users have been a bit hesitant about the subscription’s $49.99 price point, it seems like a safe bet that a lot of Switch users will be upgrading, now that the option is available.

At launch, subscribers will have access to the following Nintendo 64 games:

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Yoshi’s Story

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

WinBack: Covert Operations



Mario Tennis

Dr. Mario 64

Sin and Punishment



Nintendo has already confirmed multiple games that will be added to the service in the future, including Banjo-Kazooie, Pokemon Snap, and Paper Mario. It remains to be seen just how many games will be added, but there are a number of great options to choose from. The presence of Banjo-Kazooie would seem to imply that other Rare games could be added, such as Jet Force Gemini, and Diddy Kong Racing. For now, subscribers can also access the following Sega Genesis titles, as well:

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

MUSHA

Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millenium



Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Strider



As with the Nintendo and Super Nintendo games currently available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, these games are accessible through separate apps available through the eShop. While the N64 games are the clear highlight here, the Genesis library has a number of strong games available, and users should find a lot to enjoy. One of the biggest complaints about the current version of Nintendo Switch Online is that games simply haven’t come quick enough. Hopefully, the Expansion Pack for the service will see more games arrive, and at a greater pace!

What do you think of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack? Do you plan on upgrading? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!