New Nintendo Direct Reportedly Happening This Week

Nintendo Directs have a tendency to take place in the month of September, and there has been a lot of reports that will happen again sometime this week. Some of the most reliable leakers have indicated it could take place any day now, with a lot of people thinking September 13th or the 14th. Nintendo has made no official announcement, but leakers like Pyoro and NateTheHate have both indicated that same timeframe. Nintendo usually announces Directs just a day or two in advance, so if there really is a presentation happening this week, we can expect an announcement on September 12th or 13th.

Nintendo Direct: What to Expect

For those unfamiliar with Pyoro, the leaker has proven to be incredibly reliable over the last few months. Pyoro has accurately leaked information based on games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, and Sonic Superstars, all ahead of their official announcements. The leaker has been teasing some big news over the last few days on Twitter, hinting that a new installment in the Mario vs. Donkey Kong series is on the way, as well as something related to F-Zero will be announced. They've also stated that remakes of a DS game and Wii game will both be revealed during the Direct. It remains to be seen whether these leaks will pan out, but fans can't be blamed for believing them, giving Pyoro's track record!

Perhaps the safest bet for the new Direct is news on the new Princess Peach game. Announced over the summer, the game will be Peach's first starring role since 2005's Super Princess Peach. Like that Nintendo DS title, Peach's new adventure will be a 2D game that puts players in the role of the princess. The game is currently slated to release in 2024, and very little is known so far, including its title. Pyoro has also indicated that more news will come at the show, including a name.

What Does Nintendo Have Coming in 2023 and 2024?

(Photo: Pokemon)

Heading into a potential Nintendo Direct, Nintendo's line-up is looking a bit on the sparse side! For the remainder of 2023, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the company's biggest game. The 2D Mario adveture is attracting a lot of positive buzz ahead of launch next month, and it will share October with Detective Pikachu Returns. November will also see double first-party releases with WarioWare: Move It!, and Super Mario RPG. Rounding out the rest of the year, Nintendo fans will have DLC for Splatoon 3, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to look forward to. For 2024, there are just two games currently known: a remaster of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, as well as Princess Peach's new game. Retro Studios is also working on Metroid Prime 4, but there has been no indication when we might actually see that game.

Do you think we'll get a Nintendo Direct this week? What are you expecting to see announced? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Reddit]