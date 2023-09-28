Forgotten Nintendo DS Game Getting Switch Release Next Month

A forgotten Nintendo DS game is getting a Nintendo Switch release next month. 2007 was argueably one of the greatest year for video games. During it we got games like BioShock, Mass Effect, Super Mario Galaxy, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Halo 3, Team Fortress 2, God of War II, Rock Band, Half-Life 2: Episode Two, Crysis, Guitar Hero III, Portal, Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass, Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction, The Orange Box, Metroid Prime 3, Crackdown, Assassin's Creed, Skate, The Witcher, and many more great games. 2007 was so packed that if you weren't an amazing game you completely flew under the radar. One game that flew under the radar back in 2007, and a game we've rarely heard mentioned since then, is Nintendo DS horror game Dementium: The Ward, which makes its Switch return all the more surprising.

The return comes next month on October 12 via Atooi, who isn't the original developer of the game, with that being Renegade Kid. In other words, it's unclear how the project has landed on their plate, but it has. And as you may know, this isn't the first time we've seen the game since 2007. In 2015, it was re-released via Nintendo 3DS with improved visuals and gameplay upgrades. And it appears it's this version that has been enhanced for Nintendo Switch.

As for the original, when it was released, it garnered a 72 on Metacritic. How well it sold, we don't know, but apparently well enough for it to be brought forward not once, but twice with two separate re-releases.

"Award winning survival horror experience returns from the dead. Built from the ground up for Nintendo Switch, Dementium: The Ward combines smooth first-person shooter gameplay with a demented tale of mystery and terror," reads an official blurb about the game. You wake up in an abandoned hospital with nothing. No memory. No clues. No way out. What the hell is going on? You step into the darkness. You are not alone. Strange creatures roam the corridors. Deranged puzzles lead you through a twisted maze of locked doors. You find a flashlight, weapons, pills, and ammunition – all conveniently placed along your path. Who is orchestrating this nightmare? Will you discover the truth? Will you escape? Will you survive?"

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how much the game will cost when it releases next month, we don't know. If this information is provided, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.